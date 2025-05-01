Skip to main content
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Curve Sketching / Problem 9

A function f(x)f\left(x\right) has the following properties:
f(x)>0f^{\prime}\left(x\right)>0 and ff^{\prime}(x)>0^{\prime}\left(x\right)>0, for 1<x<51<x<5
Which of the following is a possible graph of f(x)f\left(x\right) for 1<x<51<x<5?

