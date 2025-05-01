5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Curve Sketching / Problem 9

A function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f ( x ) has the following properties:

f ′ ( x ) > 0 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)>0 f ′ ( x ) > 0 and f ′ f^{\prime} f ′ ′ ( x ) > 0 ^{\prime}\left(x\right)>0 ′ ( x ) > 0 , for 1 < x < 5 1<x<5

Which of the following is a possible graph of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f ( x ) for 1 < x < 5 1<x<5 ?