5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Intro to Extrema / Problem 2

Determine the xx-coordinate of the critical point of the function f(x)=2xx2bf\left(x\right)=2x\sqrt{x-2b}, where bb is a constant and b>0b>0.

