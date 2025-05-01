Skip to main content
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Curve Sketching / Problem 10

Graph the function f(x)=3ex23f(x)=3e^{-\frac{x^2}{3}}.
f(x)=2xex2/3 f'(x) = -2x e^{-x^2/3}
f(x)=ex2/3(4x232) f''(x) = e^{-x^2/3} \left(\frac{4x^2}{3} - 2 \right)

