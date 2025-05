6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Logarithmic Differentiation / Problem 4

Find the derivative of the given function by using logarithmic differentiation or by using the property b x = e x ln ⁡ b b^{x}=e^{x\ln b} .

y = ( 7 x 2 + 5 ) x y=\left(7x^2+5\right)^{x}