A balloon is inflated, and its volume in cubic meters after t seconds is given by the function . Calculate V′(10) and interpret the meaning of this value. Include units in your answer.
A square's sides are shrinking at a constant rate of . What is the rate at which the length of the square's diagonal is changing?
Avogadro's law states that for a given temperature and pressure, the volume (in liters) and the number of moles of a gas are directly proportional, given by the equation , where is a constant. Suppose the volume of a gas is increasing at a rate of when the volume and the number of moles is . Determine the rate at which the number of moles is changing at this moment.