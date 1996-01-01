What is the role of the signal recognition particle (SRP) in co-translational import of proteins into the ER?
During co-translational import, what is the role of GTP hydrolysis?
A protein with a mutated ER retention signal is found in the Golgi apparatus. What is the most likely reason for this mislocalization?
What is the primary function of protein disulfide isomerase in the ER?
Design an experiment to test the role of the SRP in co-translational import of proteins into the ER.
Where is the ER retention signal typically located on a protein?
Propose a method to study the effect of protein disulfide isomerase deficiency on protein folding in the ER.