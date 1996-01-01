Cell Biology
How do Type I and Type II topoisomerases differ in their mechanisms?
What is the impact of DNA supercoiling on gene expression?
How does supercoiling affect circular DNA differently than linear DNA?
In a scenario where DNA supercoiling is not managed, what cellular processes would be most affected?
How does a change in pH affect DNA hydrogen bonds?
If a DNA sample has 60% GC content, how would its melting temperature compare to a sample with 40% GC content?
How does the presence of AT base pairs affect DNA thermal stability?