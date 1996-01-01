In a eukaryotic cell, what would happen if the initiator tRNA failed to bind methionine during translation initiation?
Which of the following steps is crucial for the small ribosomal subunit to locate the start codon on the mRNA?
Which of the following best describes the role of elongation factors during translation?
What is the primary reason antibiotics can target prokaryotic ribosomes without affecting eukaryotic ribosomes?
In prokaryotic cells, what is the significance of the initiator tRNA carrying N-formylmethionine?
What would happen if a mutation occurred in the stop codon of an mRNA sequence?
How do polyribosomes enhance the speed of protein synthesis?