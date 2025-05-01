Glycolysis quiz #1 Flashcards
What are the net products of glycolysis from one molecule of glucose?
The net products of glycolysis from one glucose molecule are 2 ATP, 2 NADH, and 2 pyruvate.Where in the cell does glycolysis occur, and does it require oxygen?
Glycolysis occurs in the cytosol of the cell and does not require oxygen.What is the main purpose of phosphorylating glucose in the first step of glycolysis?
Phosphorylating glucose traps it inside the cell, preventing it from leaving and allowing it to be metabolized.Which enzyme catalyzes the key regulatory step in glycolysis, and what reaction does it perform?
Phosphofructokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of fructose-6-phosphate to fructose-1,6-bisphosphate, a key regulatory step in glycolysis.How is glycolysis regulated by ATP levels in the cell?
