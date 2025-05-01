Membrane Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

The four main types of membrane proteins are transmembrane, integral, peripheral, and lipid-anchored proteins. Transmembrane proteins span the entire lipid bilayer. Integral proteins are directly attached to the bilayer but may not span it completely. Peripheral proteins are attached to membrane proteins but do not directly interact with the lipid bilayer. Lipid-anchored proteins are covalently bonded to lipids within the membrane.

What are the four main types of membrane proteins, and how do they differ in their association with the lipid bilayer? The four main types of membrane proteins are transmembrane, integral, peripheral, and lipid-anchored proteins. Transmembrane proteins span the entire lipid bilayer. Integral proteins are directly attached to the bilayer but may not span it completely. Peripheral proteins are attached to membrane proteins but do not directly interact with the lipid bilayer. Lipid-anchored proteins are covalently bonded to lipids within the membrane.

Describe the two main structural motifs found in transmembrane proteins and their functional significance. Transmembrane proteins commonly form alpha helices, which allow hydrophobic amino acids to interact with the membrane's hydrophobic core, and beta barrels, which are typically found in channel proteins that allow molecules to pass through the membrane.

How does the asymmetric distribution of membrane proteins contribute to cellular function? The asymmetric distribution of membrane proteins allows different sides of the membrane to have distinct functions, such as nutrient absorption on one side and transport on the other, and enables specific modifications like glycosylation that protect the cell and mediate interactions.

What laboratory techniques are commonly used to study membrane proteins, and what does each technique reveal? Common techniques include using detergents to isolate membrane proteins, freeze fracturing to examine membrane structure and protein distribution, and FRAP (Fluorescent Recovery After Photobleaching) to study membrane fluidity and protein mobility.

