Cell Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

8. Membrane Structure

Membrane Proteins

Types of Membrane Proteins

Alpha Helices and Beta Barrels

Organization of Membrane Proteins

Laboratory Techniques

Which of the following is not a type of membrane protein?

Which of the following membrane proteins does NOT attach to the membrane by binding to lipids?

Which of the following secondary structures is most commonly found in membrane proteins?

Like lipids, membrane proteins have the same ability to act like a fluid and move around in the membrane.

What is the name of the collection of membrane bound and transmembrane proteins that are interconnected on the cytoplasmic surface of the plasma membrane?

Which of the following techniques is best used when studying membrane fluidity?

