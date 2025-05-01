Mitochondria quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells? The primary function of mitochondria is to produce ATP through oxidative phosphorylation, serving as the powerhouse of the cell.

Describe the structure and function of the outer mitochondrial membrane. The outer mitochondrial membrane contains porin proteins that form channels, allowing certain molecules and ions to enter the mitochondria.

What is the significance of the inner mitochondrial membrane's impermeability to ions and small molecules? The inner mitochondrial membrane's impermeability is crucial for maintaining the proton gradient needed for ATP production during oxidative phosphorylation.

What are cristae, and why are they important in mitochondria? Cristae are folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane that increase surface area, allowing for more electron transport chain proteins and ATP synthase, thus enhancing ATP production.

Where is the mitochondrial matrix located, and what are its main components? The mitochondrial matrix is inside the inner membrane and contains mitochondrial DNA, ribosomes, enzymes, and is the site of the citric acid cycle.

How do mitochondria move within the cell, and what is the purpose of this movement? Mitochondria move along microtubules within the cell to position themselves where energy demand is highest.