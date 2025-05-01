Mitochondria quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the primary function of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
The primary function of mitochondria is to produce ATP through oxidative phosphorylation, serving as the powerhouse of the cell.Describe the structure and function of the outer mitochondrial membrane.
The outer mitochondrial membrane contains porin proteins that form channels, allowing certain molecules and ions to enter the mitochondria.What is the significance of the inner mitochondrial membrane's impermeability to ions and small molecules?
The inner mitochondrial membrane's impermeability is crucial for maintaining the proton gradient needed for ATP production during oxidative phosphorylation.What are cristae, and why are they important in mitochondria?
Cristae are folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane that increase surface area, allowing for more electron transport chain proteins and ATP synthase, thus enhancing ATP production.Where is the mitochondrial matrix located, and what are its main components?
The mitochondrial matrix is inside the inner membrane and contains mitochondrial DNA, ribosomes, enzymes, and is the site of the citric acid cycle.How do mitochondria move within the cell, and what is the purpose of this movement?
Mitochondria move along microtubules within the cell to position themselves where energy demand is highest.Explain the process and significance of mitochondrial fusion.
Mitochondrial fusion involves mitochondria joining together to form tubular networks, allowing them to exchange resources and increase efficiency in ATP production.What evidence supports the endosymbiotic origin of mitochondria?
Mitochondria have their own circular DNA and ribosomes, similar to prokaryotes, supporting the theory that they originated from engulfed prokaryotic cells.Why are mitochondria not completely self-sufficient despite having their own DNA and ribosomes?
Mitochondria are not fully self-sufficient because they lack all the genes needed for their proteins and must import some proteins encoded by nuclear DNA.What is the role of cytochrome c in the mitochondria?
Cytochrome c is located in the intermembrane space and plays a key role in the electron transport chain by transferring electrons.Where does the citric acid cycle occur within the mitochondria, and why is this location important?
The citric acid cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, which contains the necessary enzymes and substrates for the cycle.How do large proteins synthesized in the cytosol enter the mitochondria?
Large proteins made in the cytosol require special targeting signals and transport mechanisms to cross the outer and inner mitochondrial membranes.