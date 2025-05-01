A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.

2 x − 3 y ≥ − 22 2x-3y\ge-22 2 x − 3 y ≥ − 22

3 x + y ≤ − 13 3x+y\le-13 3 x + y ≤ − 13 y ≤ 7 y\le7 y ≤ 7