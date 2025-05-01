A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.

x ≤ 7 x\le7 x ≤ 7

x ≥ 3 x\ge3 x ≥ 3 y ≥ 1 y\ge1 y ≥ 1

x − y ≤ 3 x-y\le3 x − y ≤ 3