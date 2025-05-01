A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.

2 x + y ≥ − 5 2x+y\ge-5 2 x + y ≥ − 5

y ≥ 2 x − 8 y\ge2x-8 y ≥ 2 x − 8 x ≥ 0 x\ge0 x ≥ 0

y ≤ 0 y\le0 y ≤ 0