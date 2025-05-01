Skip to main content
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices / Graphing Systems of Inequalities / Problem 3
Problem 3

A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
2x+y52x+y\ge-5
y2x8y\ge2x-8x0x\ge0
y0y\le0

