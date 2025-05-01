A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.

y ≤ log ( − x ) y\le\log\left(-x\right) y ≤ lo g ( − x )

y ≥ ∣ x + 3 ∣ − 2 y\ge\left|x+3\right|-2 y ≥ ∣ x + 3 ∣ − 2