Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices / Graphing Systems of Inequalities / Problem 6
Problem 6

A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
ylog(x)y\le\log\left(-x\right)
yx+32y\ge\left|x+3\right|-2

Learn this concept