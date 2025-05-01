What is an asymptote in the context of rational function graphs? An asymptote is a line that the graph of a rational function approaches but does not touch, affecting the graph's end behavior.

How do you find the vertical asymptotes of a rational function? Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x after writing the function in lowest terms.

What is the horizontal asymptote for the function f(x) = 1/x? The horizontal asymptote is y = 0 because the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator.

How do you determine the horizontal asymptote when the degrees of the numerator and denominator are equal? Divide the leading coefficient of the numerator by the leading coefficient of the denominator to find the horizontal asymptote.

What happens to the graph of f(x) = 1/x as x approaches infinity? The graph approaches the horizontal asymptote y = 0 as x approaches infinity or negative infinity.

How can you identify a hole in the graph of a rational function? Set the common factor that cancels in both the numerator and denominator equal to zero and solve for x; this x-value is where the hole occurs.