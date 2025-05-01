Back
What is the standard equation for a horizontal ellipse centered at the origin? The equation is (x²/a²) + (y²/b²) = 1, where a > b. How do you determine if an ellipse is horizontal or vertical from its equation? If a² is under x², it's horizontal; if a² is under y², it's vertical. What do the variables a and b represent in the ellipse equation? a is the semi-major axis (longest distance from center), and b is the semi-minor axis (shortest distance from center). How do you find the vertices of a horizontal ellipse centered at the origin? The vertices are at (a, 0) and (-a, 0). What is the formula to find the distance from the center to the foci of an ellipse? Use c² = a² - b², where c is the distance from the center to each focus. Where are the foci located for a vertical ellipse centered at the origin? The foci are at (0, c) and (0, -c), where c = sqrt(a² - b²). How does the equation of an ellipse change if it is centered at (h, k) instead of the origin? The equation becomes ((x-h)²/a²) + ((y-k)²/b²) = 1. How do you identify the center of an ellipse from its equation in standard form? The center is at (h, k), where h and k are the values subtracted from x and y in the equation. What is the relationship between the circle equation and the ellipse equation? The circle equation is a special case of the ellipse where a = b (radius), giving symmetry in all directions. How do you find the coordinates of the vertices for a vertical ellipse centered at (h, k)? The vertices are at (h, k+a) and (h, k-a). How do you find the coordinates of the foci for a horizontal ellipse centered at (h, k)? The foci are at (h+c, k) and (h-c, k), where c = sqrt(a² - b²). What does the sum of the distances from any point on the ellipse to the two foci equal? It equals 2a, the length of the major axis. How do you determine which denominator is a² and which is b² in the ellipse equation? a² is always the larger denominator, and b² is the smaller one. What are the coordinates of the 'b points' (co-vertices) for a vertical ellipse centered at (h, k)? They are at (h+b, k) and (h-b, k). How do you graph an ellipse given its standard form equation? Identify the center (h, k), determine a and b, plot the vertices and co-vertices, and connect them with a smooth curve.
Ellipses: Standard Form quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15