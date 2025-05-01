What is the standard equation for a horizontal ellipse centered at the origin? The equation is (x²/a²) + (y²/b²) = 1, where a > b.

How do you determine if an ellipse is horizontal or vertical from its equation? If a² is under x², it's horizontal; if a² is under y², it's vertical.

What do the variables a and b represent in the ellipse equation? a is the semi-major axis (longest distance from center), and b is the semi-minor axis (shortest distance from center).

How do you find the vertices of a horizontal ellipse centered at the origin? The vertices are at (a, 0) and (-a, 0).

What is the formula to find the distance from the center to the foci of an ellipse? Use c² = a² - b², where c is the distance from the center to each focus.

Where are the foci located for a vertical ellipse centered at the origin? The foci are at (0, c) and (0, -c), where c = sqrt(a² - b²).