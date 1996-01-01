Ellipses: Standard Form - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Graph Ellipses at Origin
Given the equation 4x2+9y2=1, sketch a graph of the ellipse.
Given the ellipse equation 16x2+4y2=1, determine the magnitude of the semi-major axis (a) and the semi-minor axis (b).
a=16, b=4
a=4, b=16
a=4, b=2
a=2, b=4
Foci and Vertices of an Ellipse
Determine the vertices and foci of the following ellipse: 49x2+36y2=1.
Vertices: (7,0),(−7,0)
Foci: (6,0),(−6,0)
Vertices: (6,0),(−6,0)
Foci: (7,0),(−7,0)
Vertices: (7,0),(−7,0)
Foci: (13,0),(−13,0)
Vertices: (0,7),(0,−7)
Foci: (0,13),(0,−13)
Determine the vertices and foci of the following ellipse: 9x2+16y2=1.
Vertices: (4,0),(−4,0)
Foci: (7,0),(−7,0)
Vertices: (0,4),(0,−4)
Foci: (0,7),(0,−7)
Vertices: (4,0),(−4,0)
Foci: (3,0),(−3,0)
Vertices: (0,4),(0,−4)
Foci: (0,3),(0,−3)
Find the standard form of the equation for an ellipse with the following conditions.
Foci = (−5,0),(5,0)
Vertices = (−8,0),(8,0)
64x2+25y2=1
25x2+64y2=1
8x2+5y2=1
64x2+39y2=1
Graph Ellipses NOT at Origin
Graph the ellipse .
Determine the vertices and foci of the ellipse (x+1)2+4(y−2)2=1.
Vertices: (−1,4),(−1,0)
Foci: (−1,2+3),(−1,2−3)
Vertices: (−1,4),(−1,0)
Foci: (−2,2),(0,2)
Vertices: (−2,2),(0,2)
Foci: (1,2+3),(1,2−3)
Vertices: (−2,2),(0,2)
Foci: (2+3,1),(2−3,1)
