What does it mean to compose two functions, such as f(g(x))? Composing two functions means replacing the variable in one function with another function, resulting in a new function.

If f(x) = x^2 + 3x - 10 and g(x) = x - 2, what is f(g(x))? f(g(x)) = (x - 2)^2 + 3(x - 2) - 10, which simplifies to x^2 - x - 12.

How do you evaluate a composed function at a specific value using the two-step method? First, evaluate the inner function at the given value, then substitute this result into the outer function.

What is the shortcut method for evaluating f(g(a))? Evaluate g(a) first, then plug that result into f(x) to get f(g(a)).

Why might you not always use the shortcut method for evaluating composed functions? Because sometimes you are required to find the general form of f(g(x)) before substituting a value.

If f(x) = x + 4 and g(x) = x^2 - 3, what is f(g(x))? f(g(x)) = (x^2 - 3) + 4 = x^2 + 1.