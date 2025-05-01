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How do you add two functions f(x) and g(x)? You add two functions by combining like terms, just as you would with polynomials. What is the domain of the sum of two functions? The domain of the sum is the intersection of the domains of the individual functions. What restriction Hudson applies to the domain when a function has a variable in the denominator? The domain excludes any value that makes the denominator zero. How do you subtract one function from another? You subtract by distributing the negative sign and then combining like terms. What domain restriction is introduced by a square root in a function? The expression inside the square root must be non-negative, so the domain is restricted to values making the radicand greater than or equal to zero. How do you multiply two functions f(x) and g(x)? You multiply the functions by distributing terms, similar to multiplying polynomials. What is the domain of the product of two functions? The domain is the intersection of the domains of the individual functions. How do you divide one function by another? You divide by writing one function as the numerator and the other as the denominator, ensuring the denominator is not zero. What additional domain restriction is introduced when dividing functions? The denominator cannot be zero, so any value making the denominator zero is excluded from the domain. What does the notation f+g(x) mean? It means f(x) plus g(x), or the sum of the two functions. How do you find the domain of f(x) = x squared plus 1 over x? The domain is all real numbers except x = 0, since division by zero is undefined. If h(x) = x + sqrt(x-8), what is the domain of h? The domain is x ≥ 8, because the expression inside the square root must be non-negative. What is the simplified form of (x squared minus 4) divided by (x plus 2)? It simplifies to x - 2, but the domain excludes x = -2 due to the original denominator. When multiplying f(x) = sqrt(x) and g(x) = 3x - 6, what is the domain of the product? The domain is x ≥ 0, since sqrt(x) is only defined for non-negative x. Why should you determine the domain restrictions before simplifying a function operation? Because simplification can hide original restrictions, so you must consider the domains before canceling terms.
Function Operations quiz
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