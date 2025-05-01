How do you add two functions f(x) and g(x)? You add two functions by combining like terms, just as you would with polynomials.

What is the domain of the sum of two functions? The domain of the sum is the intersection of the domains of the individual functions.

What restriction Hudson applies to the domain when a function has a variable in the denominator? The domain excludes any value that makes the denominator zero.

How do you subtract one function from another? You subtract by distributing the negative sign and then combining like terms.

What domain restriction is introduced by a square root in a function? The expression inside the square root must be non-negative, so the domain is restricted to values making the radicand greater than or equal to zero.

How do you multiply two functions f(x) and g(x)? You multiply the functions by distributing terms, similar to multiplying polynomials.