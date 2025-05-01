What is the value of 2^0 and why? 2^0 equals 1 because any number raised to the power of 0 is 1.

What happens to the value of 2^x as x increases? As x increases, 2^x increases rapidly, approaching infinity.

What is the horizontal asymptote for the function 2^x? The horizontal asymptote is y = 0, which the function approaches but never touches as x becomes negative.

What is the domain of any exponential function like 2^x? The domain is all real numbers, from negative infinity to positive infinity.

How do you determine the range of an exponential function like 2^x? The range depends on the asymptote; for 2^x, it is (0, infinity), not including 0.

What effect does the base b have on the direction of the graph of b^x? If b > 1, the graph increases; if 0 < b < 1, the graph decreases.