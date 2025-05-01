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What is the value of 2^0 and why? 2^0 equals 1 because any number raised to the power of 0 is 1. What happens to the value of 2^x as x increases? As x increases, 2^x increases rapidly, approaching infinity. What is the horizontal asymptote for the function 2^x? The horizontal asymptote is y = 0, which the function approaches but never touches as x becomes negative. What is the domain of any exponential function like 2^x? The domain is all real numbers, from negative infinity to positive infinity. How do you determine the range of an exponential function like 2^x? The range depends on the asymptote; for 2^x, it is (0, infinity), not including 0. What effect does the base b have on the direction of the graph of b^x? If b > 1, the graph increases; if 0 < b < 1, the graph decreases. How does the steepness of the graph change as the base b increases for b > 1? The graph becomes steeper for larger values of b when b > 1. What happens to the steepness of the graph for bases between 0 and 1? For 0 < b < 1, the graph gets steeper as b gets smaller. What is the parent function for g(x) = 2^(x-1) - 4? The parent function is f(x) = 2^x. What does a negative sign outside an exponential function indicate? A negative sign outside the function indicates a reflection over the x-axis. What does a negative sign inside the exponent of an exponential function indicate? A negative sign inside the exponent indicates a reflection over the y-axis. How do you identify the horizontal shift in a function like 2^(x-1)? The horizontal shift is h units to the right, where h is the value subtracted from x. How do you identify the vertical shift in a function like 2^x - 4? The vertical shift is k units down, where k is the value subtracted from the function. After applying transformations, what happens to the domain of an exponential function? The domain remains all real numbers, regardless of transformations. How does the range of a transformed exponential function change with a vertical shift? The range starts from the new asymptote (k) to infinity if the graph is above the asymptote.
Graphing Exponential Functions quiz
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