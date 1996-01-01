The graph for the function ﻿ f ( x ) = 3 x f\left(x\right)=3^{x} f(x)=3x﻿ is given below.

Match the given function, ﻿ g ( x ) g\left(x\right) g(x)﻿, to its graph. ﻿ g ( x ) = − 3 x + 2 + 1 g\left(x\right)=-3^{x+2}+1 g(x)=−3x+2+1﻿