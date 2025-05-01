What is the parent rational function commonly used for transformations? The parent rational function is 1/x. Transformations are applied to this function to graph more complex rational functions.

How do you identify the vertical asymptote when graphing a transformed rational function? The vertical asymptote is found at x = h, where h is the value subtracted from x in the denominator. It is plotted as a dashed line.

Where is the horizontal asymptote located in a transformed rational function? The horizontal asymptote is at y = k, where k is the constant added outside the rational expression. It is also plotted as a dashed line.

What does a negative sign outside the function indicate in terms of transformations? A negative outside the function indicates a reflection over the x-axis. If the negative is inside, it reflects over the y-axis.

How do you shift test points when graphing a transformed rational function? Test points are shifted by h units horizontally and k units vertically. For example, (1,1) becomes (h+1, k+1).

How do you sketch the curves of a rational function after applying transformations? Sketch the curves so they approach the vertical and horizontal asymptotes, using the shifted test points as reference.