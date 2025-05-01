Lines definitions Flashcards
Lines definitions
Slope
A numerical measure of a line's steepness, calculated as the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change between two points.Rise
The vertical change between two points on a line, representing the difference in y-values.Run
The horizontal change between two points on a line, representing the difference in x-values.Delta
A Greek letter symbol (Δ) used to denote change or difference in a variable, such as Δy or Δx.Slope-Intercept Form
An equation format for lines, y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.Y-Intercept
The point where a line crosses the y-axis, found by setting x to zero in the equation.X-Intercept
The point where a line crosses the x-axis, found by setting y to zero in the equation.Point-Slope Form
An equation format for lines, y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), used when a slope and a point on the line are known.Standard Form
A linear equation format, Ax + By + C = 0, where A, B, and C are constants.Parallel Lines
Lines in a plane that never intersect, characterized by having identical slopes but different y-intercepts.Perpendicular Lines
Lines that intersect at right angles, with slopes that are negative reciprocals of each other.Undefined Slope
A situation where the run (Δx) is zero, resulting in division by zero, typically describing vertical lines.Zero Slope
A situation where the rise (Δy) is zero, indicating a perfectly horizontal line.Ordered Pair
A pair of numbers (x, y) representing a specific point's location on a coordinate plane.Reciprocal
A value obtained by inverting a fraction; used to describe the relationship between slopes of perpendicular lines.