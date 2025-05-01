Lines definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Lines definitions
  • Slope
    A numerical measure of a line's steepness, calculated as the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change between two points.
  • Rise
    The vertical change between two points on a line, representing the difference in y-values.
  • Run
    The horizontal change between two points on a line, representing the difference in x-values.
  • Delta
    A Greek letter symbol (Δ) used to denote change or difference in a variable, such as Δy or Δx.
  • Slope-Intercept Form
    An equation format for lines, y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.
  • Y-Intercept
    The point where a line crosses the y-axis, found by setting x to zero in the equation.
  • X-Intercept
    The point where a line crosses the x-axis, found by setting y to zero in the equation.
  • Point-Slope Form
    An equation format for lines, y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), used when a slope and a point on the line are known.
  • Standard Form
    A linear equation format, Ax + By + C = 0, where A, B, and C are constants.
  • Parallel Lines
    Lines in a plane that never intersect, characterized by having identical slopes but different y-intercepts.
  • Perpendicular Lines
    Lines that intersect at right angles, with slopes that are negative reciprocals of each other.
  • Undefined Slope
    A situation where the run (Δx) is zero, resulting in division by zero, typically describing vertical lines.
  • Zero Slope
    A situation where the rise (Δy) is zero, indicating a perfectly horizontal line.
  • Ordered Pair
    A pair of numbers (x, y) representing a specific point's location on a coordinate plane.
  • Reciprocal
    A value obtained by inverting a fraction; used to describe the relationship between slopes of perpendicular lines.