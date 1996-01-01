Lines
The Slope of a Line
Find the slope of the line shown below.
m=1
m=32
m=23
m=3
Find the slope of the line containing the points (−1,1) and (4,3).
m=25
m=52
m=2
m=34
Types of Slope
Graph a line with a slope of 0 that passes through the point (3,−2).
Which of the following graphs below represents the equation x=3?
Slope-Intercept Form
In the graph shown, identify the y–intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
y=32x+1
y=−32x+1
y=−2x+1
y=x+2
Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form
Identify the 𝒚– intercept & slope of y=−2x−3 . Then graph the equation.
b=−2,m=−3
b=−3,m=−2
b=32,m=−3
b=2,m=−3
Point-Slope Form
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of −52 that passes through (1, 3). Then graph the equation.
y−3=−52(x−1)
y−3=x−1
y+3=52(x+1)
y=−52x−1
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of 0 that passes through (2,−4) . Then graph the equation.
y+4=x−2
y+4=x
y+4=0
y=0
Finding Equations of Lines Given Two Points
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line that passes through the points (2,1) and (−4,3) . Then graph the equation.
y−1=−31(x−2)
y−3=−31(x−2)
y=31x−4
y−2=−31(x−1)
Standard Form of Line Equations
Find the slope & y−intercept of the line given by the equation 3x+2y−6=0
m=2,b=−3
m=−23,b=3
m=3,b=−23
m=32,b=2
Graph the equation 9x+6y+18=0 by finding the intercepts.
Parallel & Perpendicular Lines
Write an equation of a line that passes through the point (3,−4) and is parallel to the line x+2y+18=0.
y+4=−21(x−3)
y+4=−2(x−3)
y=−21(x−3)
y−3=−21(x+4)
