How is a parabola formed in conic sections? A parabola is formed by slicing a three-dimensional cone with a heavily tilted two-dimensional plane.

What are the focus and directrix of a parabola? The focus is a point and the directrix is a line, both equidistant from the vertex of the parabola.

Where is the focus located for an upward-opening parabola? For an upward-opening parabola, the focus is above the vertex.

How do you determine the direction a parabola opens using the p value? A positive p value means the parabola opens up (or right for horizontal), while a negative p value means it opens down (or left for horizontal).

What is the standard form equation for a vertical parabola with vertex at the origin? The standard form is y = (1/(4p))x² for a vertical parabola with vertex at the origin.

How do you find the p value from the standard form equation of a parabola? Set the coefficient of the linear term equal to 4p and solve for p by dividing by 4.