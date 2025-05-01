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How is a parabola formed in conic sections? A parabola is formed by slicing a three-dimensional cone with a heavily tilted two-dimensional plane. What are the focus and directrix of a parabola? The focus is a point and the directrix is a line, both equidistant from the vertex of the parabola. Where is the focus located for an upward-opening parabola? For an upward-opening parabola, the focus is above the vertex. How do you determine the direction a parabola opens using the p value? A positive p value means the parabola opens up (or right for horizontal), while a negative p value means it opens down (or left for horizontal). What is the standard form equation for a vertical parabola with vertex at the origin? The standard form is y = (1/(4p))x² for a vertical parabola with vertex at the origin. How do you find the p value from the standard form equation of a parabola? Set the coefficient of the linear term equal to 4p and solve for p by dividing by 4. What is the directrix for a vertical parabola that opens upward? The directrix is a horizontal line located p units below the vertex. How do you find the vertex of a parabola in standard form? The vertex is at (h, k), where h and k are the values that shift the parabola horizontally and vertically. What changes in the equation when dealing with a horizontal parabola? For a horizontal parabola, the x and y variables are switched in the equation. How do you determine the direction a horizontal parabola opens? A positive p value means the parabola opens to the right, and a negative p value means it opens to the left. What is the directrix for a horizontal parabola? The directrix is a vertical line located p units to the left (if opening right) or right (if opening left) of the vertex. How do you find the focus of a parabola given the vertex and p value? Move p units from the vertex in the direction the parabola opens to locate the focus. How do you determine the width of a parabola when graphing? From the focus, move 2|p| units perpendicular to the axis of symmetry to find the width points. What is the axis of symmetry for a vertical and a horizontal parabola? The axis of symmetry is vertical for vertical parabolas and horizontal for horizontal parabolas. What is the final step in graphing a parabola after finding the vertex, focus, and width points? Connect the points with a smooth curve to form the parabola, then draw the directrix.
Parabolas quiz
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