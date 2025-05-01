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Powers of i quiz

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  • What is the value of i to the first power (i^1)?
    i^1 is equal to i.
  • What is the value of i squared (i^2)?
    i^2 is equal to -1.
  • What is the value of i cubed (i^3)?
    i^3 is equal to -i.
  • What is the value of i to the fourth power (i^4)?
    i^4 is equal to 1.
  • What pattern do the powers of i follow?
    The powers of i repeat every four terms: i, -1, -i, 1.
  • How can you simplify i to the 5th power (i^5)?
    i^5 is the same as i^1, so it equals i.
  • What is the value of i to the 6th power (i^6)?
    i^6 is the same as i^2, so it equals -1.
  • How do you find the value of i raised to a high power, like i^100?
    Divide the exponent by 4; if the remainder is 0, the result is 1.
  • What is the value of i to the 20th power (i^20)?
    i^20 is equal to 1 because 20 is divisible by 4.
  • How do you evaluate i to the 22nd power (i^22)?
    Divide 22 by 4; the remainder is 2, so i^22 = i^2 = -1.
  • What is the value of i to the 67th power (i^67)?
    67 divided by 4 leaves a remainder of 3, so i^67 = i^3 = -i.
  • If the exponent of i is divisible by 4, what is the result?
    The result is 1.
  • If the remainder when dividing the exponent by 4 is 1, what is the value of i to that power?
    The value is i.
  • If the remainder when dividing the exponent by 4 is 2, what is the value of i to that power?
    The value is -1.
  • If the remainder when dividing the exponent by 4 is 3, what is the value of i to that power?
    The value is -i.