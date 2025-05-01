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What is the value of i to the first power (i^1)? i^1 is equal to i. What is the value of i squared (i^2)? i^2 is equal to -1. What is the value of i cubed (i^3)? i^3 is equal to -i. What is the value of i to the fourth power (i^4)? i^4 is equal to 1. What pattern do the powers of i follow? The powers of i repeat every four terms: i, -1, -i, 1. How can you simplify i to the 5th power (i^5)? i^5 is the same as i^1, so it equals i. What is the value of i to the 6th power (i^6)? i^6 is the same as i^2, so it equals -1. How do you find the value of i raised to a high power, like i^100? Divide the exponent by 4; if the remainder is 0, the result is 1. What is the value of i to the 20th power (i^20)? i^20 is equal to 1 because 20 is divisible by 4. How do you evaluate i to the 22nd power (i^22)? Divide 22 by 4; the remainder is 2, so i^22 = i^2 = -1. What is the value of i to the 67th power (i^67)? 67 divided by 4 leaves a remainder of 3, so i^67 = i^3 = -i. If the exponent of i is divisible by 4, what is the result? The result is 1. If the remainder when dividing the exponent by 4 is 1, what is the value of i to that power? The value is i. If the remainder when dividing the exponent by 4 is 2, what is the value of i to that power? The value is -1. If the remainder when dividing the exponent by 4 is 3, what is the value of i to that power? The value is -i.
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