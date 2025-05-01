What is the value of i to the first power (i^1)? i^1 is equal to i.

What is the value of i squared (i^2)? i^2 is equal to -1.

What is the value of i cubed (i^3)? i^3 is equal to -i.

What is the value of i to the fourth power (i^4)? i^4 is equal to 1.

What pattern do the powers of i follow? The powers of i repeat every four terms: i, -1, -i, 1.

How can you simplify i to the 5th power (i^5)? i^5 is the same as i^1, so it equals i.