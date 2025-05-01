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What does the product rule for logarithms state? The product rule states that the log of a product is the sum of the logs: log_b(mn) = log_b(m) + log_b(n). How does the quotient rule for logarithms work? The quotient rule states that the log of a quotient is the difference of the logs: log_b(m/n) = log_b(m) - log_b(n). What does the power rule for logarithms allow you to do? The power rule allows you to bring an exponent in front of the log: log_b(m^n) = n * log_b(m). When expanding log base 2 of 3x, what is the result? It expands to log base 2 of 3 plus log base 2 of x. How do you expand log base 2 of 3xy^2 fully? It expands to log base 2 of 3 plus log base 2 of x plus 2 times log base 2 of y. What must be true about the bases when condensing logarithms? All logs must have the same base before condensing them into a single log. What is the first rule you should apply when condensing logs? Apply the power rule first before using the product or quotient rules. How do you condense 2 ln(x) - ln(x + 2)? It condenses to ln(x^2 / (x + 2)). How can you change the base of log_b(m) to base a? Use the formula log_b(m) = log_a(m) / log_a(b). What is the common log and what base does it use? The common log is log base 10 and is written simply as log. What is the natural log and what base does it use? The natural log is log base e and is written as ln. How do you evaluate log base 7 of 31 using common logs? Write it as log(31) / log(7) and evaluate using a calculator. Does changing the base of a logarithm affect its value? No, changing the base using the change of base formula does not affect the final value. How do you simplify ln(e)? ln(e) simplifies to 1 because the natural log of e is 1. What is the result of condensing log base 5 of 5 minus log base 5 of y? It condenses to log base 5 of (5/y).
Properties of Logarithms quiz
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