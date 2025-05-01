What does the product rule for logarithms state? The product rule states that the log of a product is the sum of the logs: log_b(mn) = log_b(m) + log_b(n).

How does the quotient rule for logarithms work? The quotient rule states that the log of a quotient is the difference of the logs: log_b(m/n) = log_b(m) - log_b(n).

What does the power rule for logarithms allow you to do? The power rule allows you to bring an exponent in front of the log: log_b(m^n) = n * log_b(m).

When expanding log base 2 of 3x, what is the result? It expands to log base 2 of 3 plus log base 2 of x.

How do you expand log base 2 of 3xy^2 fully? It expands to log base 2 of 3 plus log base 2 of x plus 2 times log base 2 of y.

What must be true about the bases when condensing logarithms? All logs must have the same base before condensing them into a single log.