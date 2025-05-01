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What is the relationship between squaring a number and taking its square root? Squaring and taking the square root are opposites; squaring a number gives you a result, and the square root finds the original number. How many square roots does a positive real number have? A positive real number has two square roots: a positive (principal) root and a negative root. What does the radical symbol by itself indicate? The radical symbol by itself indicates the principal (positive) root. How do you denote the negative square root of a number? You place a minus sign in front of the radical symbol to indicate the negative root. What happens if you see a negative sign inside the radical symbol for a square root? A negative inside the radical for a square root means the answer is imaginary. Is it possible to take the square root of a negative number and get a real answer? No, the square root of a negative number is not real; it is imaginary. How many cube roots does a number have? A number has only one cube root, and its sign matches the sign of the original number. Can you take the cube root of a negative number? Yes, the cube root of a negative number is a negative real number. What is the nth root of a number? The nth root is the opposite of raising a number to the power of n; it finds the original number. What is the index in a radical expression? The index is the small number written at the top left of the radical, indicating which root to take. What is the invisible index for square roots? The index for square roots is 2, but it is usually not written. What happens when you have an even index and a negative number inside the radical? With an even index and a negative radicand, the answer is imaginary. What happens when you have an odd index and a negative number inside the radical? With an odd index and a negative radicand, the answer is a negative real number. What is the shortcut when the exponent matches the index in a radical expression? If the exponent equals the index, the radical and exponent cancel, leaving just the base. How do you determine if a root is real or imaginary based on the index and radicand? Check if the index is even or odd; even index with negative radicand is imaginary, odd index with negative radicand is real.
Radical Expressions quiz
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