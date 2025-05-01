What is the relationship between squaring a number and taking its square root? Squaring and taking the square root are opposites; squaring a number gives you a result, and the square root finds the original number.

How many square roots does a positive real number have? A positive real number has two square roots: a positive (principal) root and a negative root.

What does the radical symbol by itself indicate? The radical symbol by itself indicates the principal (positive) root.

How do you denote the negative square root of a number? You place a minus sign in front of the radical symbol to indicate the negative root.

What happens if you see a negative sign inside the radical symbol for a square root? A negative inside the radical for a square root means the answer is imaginary.

Is it possible to take the square root of a negative number and get a real answer? No, the square root of a negative number is not real; it is imaginary.