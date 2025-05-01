What is a sequence in mathematics? A sequence is an ordered list of numbers, where each number is called a term or element of the sequence.

How do you determine if a sequence is finite or infinite? A sequence is finite if it has a definite end, and infinite if it continues indefinitely, often indicated by '...'.

What is the difference between a function and a sequence regarding their inputs? Functions can take any real number as input, while sequences only take positive integers as inputs, called indexes.

How do you find the nth term of a sequence using a general (explicit) formula? You substitute the value of n into the explicit formula to calculate the nth term directly.

What is a recursive formula for a sequence? A recursive formula defines each term based on one or more previous terms in the sequence, rather than directly using n.

How do you find the next term in a sequence using a recursive formula? You use the previous term(s) and apply the recursive rule to calculate the next term.