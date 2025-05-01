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What is the imaginary unit and how is it defined? The imaginary unit is denoted as 'i' and is defined as the square root of negative one (i = √-1). How do you simplify the square root of a negative number? Factor the negative number into the square root of negative one and the positive number, then replace √-1 with 'i'. What is the simplified form of √(-4)? √(-4) simplifies to 2i. How should you write the answer when simplifying square roots of negative numbers with a whole number and a radical? Write the whole number first, then 'i', followed by the radical. What is the simplified form of √(-17)? √(-17) simplifies to i√17. What is the simplified form of √(-32)? √(-32) simplifies to 4i√2. What do you call numbers that include the imaginary unit? Numbers that include the imaginary unit are called imaginary numbers. Why can't the square root of negative one be a real number? No real number multiplied by itself equals negative one, so √(-1) is not real. How do you simplify √(-b) for any positive number b? √(-b) simplifies to i√b. When simplifying √(-17), why is 'i' written before the radical? Writing 'i' before the radical avoids confusion about whether 'i' is inside or outside the radical. What is the general rule for simplifying the square root of any negative number? The square root of any negative number can be written as i times the square root of the positive number. What is the value of i squared (i^2)? i^2 equals -1. How do you factor √(-32) to simplify it? Factor √(-32) as √(-1) × √(16 × 2), then simplify to 4i√2. What is the correct order for writing answers with a whole number, imaginary unit, and radical? Write the whole number first, then the imaginary unit 'i', then the radical. What is the purpose of the imaginary unit in mathematics? The imaginary unit allows us to evaluate and simplify square roots of negative numbers.
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