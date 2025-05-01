Skip to main content
Back

The Imaginary Unit quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the imaginary unit and how is it defined?
    The imaginary unit is denoted as 'i' and is defined as the square root of negative one (i = √-1).
  • How do you simplify the square root of a negative number?
    Factor the negative number into the square root of negative one and the positive number, then replace √-1 with 'i'.
  • What is the simplified form of √(-4)?
    √(-4) simplifies to 2i.
  • How should you write the answer when simplifying square roots of negative numbers with a whole number and a radical?
    Write the whole number first, then 'i', followed by the radical.
  • What is the simplified form of √(-17)?
    √(-17) simplifies to i√17.
  • What is the simplified form of √(-32)?
    √(-32) simplifies to 4i√2.
  • What do you call numbers that include the imaginary unit?
    Numbers that include the imaginary unit are called imaginary numbers.
  • Why can't the square root of negative one be a real number?
    No real number multiplied by itself equals negative one, so √(-1) is not real.
  • How do you simplify √(-b) for any positive number b?
    √(-b) simplifies to i√b.
  • When simplifying √(-17), why is 'i' written before the radical?
    Writing 'i' before the radical avoids confusion about whether 'i' is inside or outside the radical.
  • What is the general rule for simplifying the square root of any negative number?
    The square root of any negative number can be written as i times the square root of the positive number.
  • What is the value of i squared (i^2)?
    i^2 equals -1.
  • How do you factor √(-32) to simplify it?
    Factor √(-32) as √(-1) × √(16 × 2), then simplify to 4i√2.
  • What is the correct order for writing answers with a whole number, imaginary unit, and radical?
    Write the whole number first, then the imaginary unit 'i', then the radical.
  • What is the purpose of the imaginary unit in mathematics?
    The imaginary unit allows us to evaluate and simplify square roots of negative numbers.