What is the imaginary unit and how is it defined? The imaginary unit is denoted as 'i' and is defined as the square root of negative one (i = √-1).

How do you simplify the square root of a negative number? Factor the negative number into the square root of negative one and the positive number, then replace √-1 with 'i'.

What is the simplified form of √(-4)? √(-4) simplifies to 2i.

How should you write the answer when simplifying square roots of negative numbers with a whole number and a radical? Write the whole number first, then 'i', followed by the radical.

What is the simplified form of √(-17)? √(-17) simplifies to i√17.

What is the simplified form of √(-32)? √(-32) simplifies to 4i√2.