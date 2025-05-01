What is the main difference between equations with one variable and equations with two variables? Equations with one variable have a single solution, while equations with two variables have infinitely many solutions represented as ordered pairs.

How do you determine if an ordered pair is a solution to a two-variable equation? Substitute the x and y values from the ordered pair into the equation and check if the equation is true.

What does it mean for a point to satisfy a two-variable equation? It means that when the point's x and y values are substituted into the equation, the equation holds true.

How are solutions to two-variable equations represented graphically? They are represented as points (ordered pairs) on a two-dimensional plane.

What is the general process for graphing a two-variable equation like -2x + y = -1? Isolate y, substitute various x values to find corresponding y values, plot the ordered pairs, and connect them with a line.

Why is it helpful to isolate y when graphing a two-variable equation? Isolating y makes it easier to substitute x values and directly calculate the corresponding y values.