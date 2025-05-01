Depreciation: Units-of-Activity definitions Flashcards
Depreciation: Units-of-Activity definitions
Depreciation
Allocation of an asset's cost over its useful life to match expense with revenue generated by the asset.Units of Production Method
Depreciation approach based on asset usage, such as miles driven or units produced, rather than passage of time.Units of Activity Method
Alternative name for the units of production method, focusing on output or activity level for depreciation.Fixed Asset
Long-term tangible resource, like equipment or vehicles, used in operations and subject to depreciation.Useful Life
Estimated total output or period an asset is expected to contribute to revenue generation.Residual Value
Expected worth of an asset at the end of its useful life, also called salvage or scrap value.Salvage Value
Alternative term for residual value, representing anticipated value after asset's productive use.Scrap Value
Another synonym for residual value, indicating estimated disposal value after use.Depreciable Base
Difference between asset's initial cost and its residual value, representing total amount to be depreciated.Depreciation Per Unit
Amount of depreciation assigned to each unit of output or activity, calculated using the method's formula.Initial Cost
Original purchase price or investment made to acquire a fixed asset.Estimated Units of Production
Predicted total output, such as miles or units, an asset will provide over its useful life.Output
Measure of production or activity, such as units produced or miles driven, used to allocate depreciation.