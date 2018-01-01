Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Long Lived Assets

Depreciation: Units-of-Activity

Next Topic
1

concept

Units-of-Activity Depreciation

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Units-of-Activity Depreciation

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

example

Units-of-Activity Depreciation

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

ABC Company purchased a new machine on January 1, Year 1 for $44,000. The company expects the machine to produce 50,000 units. The company thinks it could sell the scrap metal from the machine for $4,000 at the end of its useful life. If the company uses the units-of-production method for depreciation, what will be the net book value of the machine on December 31, Year 1, if 15,000 units are produced with the machine during the year?

5
Problem

DBQ Company purchased a machine on January 1, Year 1 for $60,000. The company estimated a 300,000 unit production useful life and $8,000 residual value. During Year 1, the company produced 90,000 units. During Year 2, the company produced 30,000 units. If the company uses the units-of-production method for depreciation, what will be the amount of accumulated depreciation on December 31, Year 2?

6
Problem

XYZ Company purchased a machine on January 1, 2018 for $110,000. The company estimated a 20,000 unit useful life and $10,000 residual value. XYZ produced 8,000 units in 2018; 6,000 units in 2019; and 10,000 units in 2020. If the company uses the units-of-production method for depreciation, what will be the amount of depreciation expense for the year 2020?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.