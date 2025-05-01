Operating Activities: Indirect Method definitions Flashcards
Operating Activities: Indirect Method definitions
Indirect Method
A process starting with net income and adjusting for non-cash items and working capital changes to determine operating cash flows.Net Income
The bottom-line figure from the income statement, serving as the starting point for calculating operating cash flows.Operating Cash Flows
Cash generated or used by a company's core business activities, excluding investing and financing transactions.Non-cash Expenses
Items like depreciation or amortization that reduce net income but do not involve actual cash outflows.Depreciation Expense
An allocation of the cost of tangible assets over their useful lives, representing wear and tear without cash movement.Amortization
A systematic reduction of intangible asset value over time, similar to depreciation but for non-physical assets.Gain
An increase in net income from selling assets above book value, not representing a cash inflow in operating activities.Loss
A decrease in net income from selling assets below book value, not representing a cash outflow in operating activities.Current Asset
Resources expected to be converted to cash within a year, such as inventory or receivables, excluding cash itself.Current Liability
Obligations due within one year, like accounts payable, affecting cash flow calculations in the indirect method.Accounts Payable
Amounts owed to suppliers for goods or services received, classified as a current liability on the balance sheet.Inventory
Goods held for sale or production, classified as a current asset and impacting cash flow when its balance changes.Book Value
The recorded value of an asset on the balance sheet, used to determine gains or losses upon sale.Income Statement
A financial report showing revenues and expenses over a period, providing the net income figure for cash flow calculations.Working Capital
The difference between current assets and current liabilities, with changes affecting operating cash flows.