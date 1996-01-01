Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Statement of Cash Flows

Operating Activities: Indirect Method

Next Topic
1

concept

Indirect Method Summary

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Indirect Method (1)

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

example

Indirect Method (2)

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

example

Indirect Method (3)

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

A company reported net income of $250,000. Depreciation and amortization totaled $120,000. In total, Current assets excluding cash increased by $25,000 and current liabilities increased by 16,000. The company also had a gain on the sale of equipment of $4,000. Using the indirect method, what are cash flows from operating activities?

6
Problem

A company had net income of $240,000. Depreciation expense was $36,000. During the year, the accounts receivable and Inventory increased $12,000 and $25,000, respectively. Accrued expenses and prepaid expenses decreased by $3,000 and $14,000, respectively. There was also a gain on the sale of equipment of $4,000. How much cash was provided by operating activities?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.