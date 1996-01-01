Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Indirect Method Summary
Indirect Method (1)
Indirect Method (2)
Indirect Method (3)
A company reported net income of $250,000. Depreciation and amortization totaled $120,000. In total, Current assets excluding cash increased by $25,000 and current liabilities increased by 16,000. The company also had a gain on the sale of equipment of $4,000. Using the indirect method, what are cash flows from operating activities?
A company had net income of $240,000. Depreciation expense was $36,000. During the year, the accounts receivable and Inventory increased $12,000 and $25,000, respectively. Accrued expenses and prepaid expenses decreased by $3,000 and $14,000, respectively. There was also a gain on the sale of equipment of $4,000. How much cash was provided by operating activities?