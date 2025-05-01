Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio definitions Flashcards
Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio definitions
Debt to Assets Ratio
A solvency measure showing the proportion of a company's assets financed by liabilities, calculated as total liabilities divided by total assets.Solvency Ratio
A financial metric used to assess a company's ability to meet its long-term obligations and overall financial stability.Total Liabilities
The sum of all financial obligations a company owes to outside parties, including loans and accounts payable.Total Assets
The complete value of everything a company owns, including cash, inventory, property, and equipment.Equity
The residual interest in the assets of a company after deducting liabilities, representing ownership value.Financial Risk
The potential for a company to face difficulties in meeting debt obligations, often increased by higher debt ratios.Default
A situation where a company fails to meet its debt repayment obligations, potentially leading to legal or financial consequences.Debt Payments
Regular payments a company must make to service its outstanding liabilities, including principal and interest.Interest
The cost incurred by a company for borrowing funds, typically paid periodically to lenders.Dividend
A distribution of a portion of a company's earnings to its shareholders, not a mandatory payment like debt interest.Financial Structure
The composition of a company's funding sources, specifically the mix of debt and equity used to finance assets.Liabilities
Obligations or debts a company must settle in the future, arising from past transactions or events.Bank Loan
A sum of money borrowed from a financial institution, requiring repayment with interest over a specified period.