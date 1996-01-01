Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio
On its December 31 balance sheet, XYZ Company reported total assets of $880,000 and total equity of $320,000. What is the company’s debt ratio?
At the beginning of the year, ABC Company had total assets of $600,000, Total Liabilities of $360,000, and Total Equity of $240,000. At the end of the year, total assets had increased to $800,000, Total Liabilities decreased to $320,000 and Total Equity increased to $480,000. What was the change in the company’s debt ratio during the year?