Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio definitions Flashcards

Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio definitions
  • Dividend Yield Ratio
    Percentage of a stock's market price distributed as dividends, showing cash return per dollar invested.
  • Market Value Ratio
    Financial metric using current stock market price to assess aspects like returns or valuation.
  • Dividends Per Share
    Amount of cash distributed to each share of common stock from a company's earnings.
  • Market Price Per Share
    Current trading value of a single share of stock on a public exchange.
  • Investor
    Individual or entity allocating money to stocks seeking returns through dividends or price increases.
  • Dividend Payment
    Cash distribution made by a company to its shareholders as a reward for holding its stock.
  • Capital Appreciation
    Increase in the value of a stock over time, resulting in profit when sold at a higher price.
  • Cash Return
    Actual money received by shareholders from their investment, typically through dividends.
  • Growth Opportunity
    Potential for a company to expand and increase value, often indicated by low dividend payouts.
  • Stable Income
    Consistent cash flow to investors, often associated with high dividend yield ratios.
  • Reinvestment
    Use of company earnings to fund business expansion instead of distributing as dividends.
  • Stock Exchange
    Marketplace where shares of publicly traded companies are bought and sold at market prices.
  • Common Stock
    Type of equity security representing ownership in a corporation and claim on part of its profits.
  • Total Dividends
    Aggregate amount of money distributed to all shareholders during a specific period.
  • Portfolio
    Collection of investments held by an individual or institution, often diversified across assets.