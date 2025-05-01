Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio definitions Flashcards
Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio definitions
Dividend Yield Ratio
Percentage of a stock's market price distributed as dividends, showing cash return per dollar invested.Market Value Ratio
Financial metric using current stock market price to assess aspects like returns or valuation.Dividends Per Share
Amount of cash distributed to each share of common stock from a company's earnings.Market Price Per Share
Current trading value of a single share of stock on a public exchange.Investor
Individual or entity allocating money to stocks seeking returns through dividends or price increases.Dividend Payment
Cash distribution made by a company to its shareholders as a reward for holding its stock.Capital Appreciation
Increase in the value of a stock over time, resulting in profit when sold at a higher price.Cash Return
Actual money received by shareholders from their investment, typically through dividends.Growth Opportunity
Potential for a company to expand and increase value, often indicated by low dividend payouts.Stable Income
Consistent cash flow to investors, often associated with high dividend yield ratios.Reinvestment
Use of company earnings to fund business expansion instead of distributing as dividends.Stock Exchange
Marketplace where shares of publicly traded companies are bought and sold at market prices.Common Stock
Type of equity security representing ownership in a corporation and claim on part of its profits.Total Dividends
Aggregate amount of money distributed to all shareholders during a specific period.Portfolio
Collection of investments held by an individual or institution, often diversified across assets.