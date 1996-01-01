Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio
During the current year, PayCo declared and paid a cash dividend of $600,000. The number of shares of common stock outstanding is 1,000,000. If the current market price of the stock is $15, what is the dividend yield ratio?
ABC Company’s common stock currently has a market price of $20, while total stockholders’ equity has a book value of $600,000 (60,000 shares outstanding). During the current year, ABC Company maintained a dividend yield ratio of 8%. What was the total amount of dividends paid to common stockholders?