Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the difference between revenue and gain? Revenue comes from primary business activities, while gains result from incidental transactions, such as selling an asset not related to core operations.

How does the revenue recognition principle affect sales returns? Revenue should be adjusted for sales returns in the period they occur to reflect the actual amount earned.

What is the impact of the matching principle on prepaid insurance? Prepaid insurance is expensed over the coverage period, matching the expense to the periods benefited.

How are accrued expenses recognized? Accrued expenses are recognized when the benefit is received, even if payment will be made in the future.

Why is it important to distinguish between cash and accrual accounting? Because accrual accounting provides a more accurate picture of financial performance by recognizing revenues and expenses when earned or incurred.

How does the revenue recognition principle apply to service contracts? Revenue is recognized as the service is performed, not when payment is received.