Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the impact of the matching principle on expense allocation? It requires that expenses be allocated to the periods in which the related revenues are earned.

How should a company record the cost of annual insurance paid at the beginning of the year? The cost is recorded as a prepaid expense and expensed monthly over the year as the benefit is received.

What is the effect of recognizing revenue before goods or services are delivered? It overstates revenue and net income, leading to inaccurate financial statements.

How does the matching principle apply to commission expenses? Commission expenses are recognized in the same period as the related sales revenue.

What is the impact of the revenue recognition principle on installment payments? Revenue is recognized when goods or services are delivered, not as each installment payment is received.

How are expenses for assets used up during the period recognized? They are recognized as expenses in the period the assets are used, matching the expense to the benefit received.