Welcome back everyone in this example. We're told that our particular chemical process has a change in entropy of negative 25.4 kg joules and a change in entropy of 56. jewels per kelvin, which of the following statements is true about the process. So what we want to focus on here is our sign of our magnitude of our entropy and that's because all of the answer choices below are all referring to the randomness of our system. Recall that entropy is a measure of randomness of the system. And so looking at what were given in the prompt, were given an entropy value, a standard entropy value that is equal to 56.2 jewels per kelvin according to the chemical process. And this is a positive value meaning that therefore we will have an increase in disorder of the system. So this statement will correspond to the only correct answer choice which states that we will have an increase in randomness of the system which is the same thing as disorder as choice A being our final answer to complete this example as being the only true statement about our chemical process to have a decrease in randomness of our system. We would have had to been given a negative magnitude of our entropy change but we were given a positive value meaning we will have a increase in entropy of our system. So B is ruled out and see is also ruled out because we know that our disorder in our system will change based on our given entropy change value that was found from the prompt. So I hope everything that I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

Hide transcripts