Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that the reaction of iron three oxide and carbon monoxide produces iron to three oxide and carbon dioxide, the iron to three oxide can be converted to iron to oxide with its reaction with carbon monoxide forming carbon dioxide as a byproduct iron to oxide can then react with carbon monoxide to form iron and carbon dioxide. If there are 63.5 g of iron, three oxide, initially calculate the amount of iron produced following the series of reactions. So first we need to write out and balance our reactions. So we have iron three oxide plus carbon monoxide produces Iron to three oxide plus carbon dioxide. And if we look at our reactant side we have to iron and if we look at our product side we have three irons. So we're just gonna switch those and use those as our coefficients. And that balances that reaction. Next we have our and 23 oxide plus carbon monoxide forms, I'm into oxide plus carbon dioxide. And if we look at our reactant side, we have three iron. And if we look at our product side, we only have one. So we want to put a three in front of their and that balances our reaction. And lastly we have iron, two oxide plus carbon monoxide forms ARN plus carbon dioxide and that one is already balanced. So now we need the molar mass for Iron three oxide. So we have iron Which is 55. times two Equals 111.7. And we have oxygen which is 16 and we have three of them Which is For a total of 159.7 g per mole. And now we can calculate the moles of Iron three oxide. And we do that by taking our 63. g times one mole of Iron three oxide Over .7 g of Iron three oxide. And our g are going to cancel out, giving us 0. moles Of Iron three Oxide. And now we need to calculate our moles of iron to three oxide. So we have 0. moles Of Iron three Oxide. And we're going to use our multiple ratio. So times two moles of iron to three oxide over three moles Of Iron, three oxide. And our moles of Iron three oxide are going to cancel out. And that's going to give a 0. moles of iron to three oxide. Yeah, Now we're going to calculate our moles of Ein two oxide. So we have 0.265 moles of iron to three oxide, Which we just calculated. And we're gonna multiply by our multiple ratio from our balanced equation. So times three moles of iron to oxide over one mole of iron to three oxide. And our moles of iron to three oxide cancel out. And that gives us 0. moles of iron to oxide. And now we can calculate our moles of iron. So we have our 0.795 moles of iron, two oxide. We just calculated times one mole of iron over one mole Of iron to oxide and are moles of iron to oxide are going to cancel out. And that gives us 0.795 moles of iron. So lastly, we want to calculate our mass of iron. So our molar mass of iron, which is found on the periodic table, is 55 .85 g per mole. So 0.795 moles of iron Times 55. grams over one more. And our moles will cancel out here. And that equals 44. g of iron. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts