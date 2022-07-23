Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg2 2 + , Ba2 + , and Fe2 + . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.

Hey everyone. So we're given a solution of a mixture of salt and has one or more of these cat ions. So if we add study and chloride to the solution it does not produce a precipitate. But if you add sodium so fake the precipitate is formed. And if we add study with carbonate another precipitate is formed. We were asked to write the net ionic equations for the two precipitation reactions. The sodium chloride is N. A C. L. And nothing happens when we add studying chloride Because the chlorides of all three cat ions are soluble. Now if we add sodium sulfate, most sulfates are soluble with paired with barium, calcium, lead, silver and strontium for the precipitate it's going to be buried himself fake because it is insoluble on the net ionic equation. It's gonna be B. A. Two plus a quiz. That's s. 0. 4 two minus. This will give us B. A. S. 04 solid. And if you have sodium carbonate, most carbonates are insoluble. Is that when paired with Group one ions and ammonium ion. So the precipitate, it's gonna be iron carbonate because it is insoluble. Arnett Guyana equation Gonna be f. e. two plus a quiz. C. 03 two minus. It's gonna give us F. E. C. 03 solid. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
views