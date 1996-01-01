Welcome back everyone. We need to rank in decreasing magnitude of dipole moment and determine the direction of bond die poles. So we have hydrogen cell inside we have water. Sorry, we have hydrogen cell inside we have water and we have hydrogen sulfide. Now, when it comes to dipole moments, we want to recall that that corresponds to electro negativity. And so the more electro negative and adam that corresponds to a greater disciple toward that atom. And if we recall on our periodic table, our trend for electro negativity, we would recall that it increases as we go from the left towards the top right of our periodic table. So based on our trend for electro negativity, we can agree that because oxygen is located in Group six A. Which is the furthest right on our periodic table and the furthest to the top of our periodic table compared to sulfur and selenium, we would say that based on electro negativity, oxygen has a greater election negativity than sulfur, which has a greater electro negativity than selenium because selenium is across period four on our periodic table, whereas sulfur is across period three. So this is all based on electro negativity Now in all of our molecules, given we can recognize that hydrogen because it's located all the way in group one a. On our periodic table is the least electro negative atom in all of our molecules. So hydrogen is the least electro negative compared to selenium, oxygen and sulfur. Now going into our ranking for decreasing magnitude of dipole moment. Based on what we've outlined, we can say that because oxygen is the most electro negative. The oxygen hydrogen bond in water has a greater dipole moment compared to the sulfur hydrogen bond in our hydrogen sulfide. And sorry, this is a hydrogen atom which has a greater dipole moment magnitude compared to the selenium hydrogen bond and hydrogen cell inside. So we can confirm that the selenium hydrogen single bond has the lowest dipole moment magnitude, whereas the oxygen hydrogen single bonds and water has the highest dipole moment magnitude. So this would be our first answer for our ranking of decreasing magnitude of dipole moment. And now we want to determine the direction of the bond disciples. And based on our ranking, because we agree that oxygen, hydrogen single bonds has the highest dipole moment magnitude. We would have our di pole B in the direction of first oxygen. So we'll draw our arrowhead with the plus charge in the direction of hydrogen since it's less electro negative. Then we would have second to that the negative dipole in the direction of sulfur because it's the second most election negative based on our hydrogen sulfur molecule. And then lastly, our direction of our di pole is going to be third, going to selenium where the positive end goes towards again, the hydrogen atom because selenium is the least electro negative and the selenium hydrogen single bond has the lowest dipole moment magnitude. So what's highlighted in yellow represents our final answer to complete this example or final answers since we determined the order as well as the magnitude of our dipole moment in decreasing order. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

