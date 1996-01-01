Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe
a statement to be false, provide a corrected version.
(i) Compounds always contain at least two different elements.
Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that compounds are made up of different atoms but are classified as peer substances. Is this statement true or false? So appear substance cannot be broken down by physical means, and a compound cannot be broken down by physical means, which means it is a pure substance. So this statement is true. Thank you for watching. Bye.