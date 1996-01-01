Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which of these statements about alloys and intermetallic compounds is false? (a) Bronze is an example of an alloy. (b) “Alloy” is just another word for “a chemical compound of fixed composition that is made of two or more metals.” (c) Intermetallics are compounds of two or more metals that have a definite composition and are not considered alloys. (d) If you mix two metals together and, at the atomic level, they separate into two or more different compositional phases, you have created a heterogeneous alloy. (e) Alloys can be formed even if the atoms that comprise them are rather different in size.

Similar Solution

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.