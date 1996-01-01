Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Which of these statements about alloys and intermetallic compounds
is false? (a) Bronze is an example of an alloy. (b) “Alloy”
is just another word for “a chemical compound of fixed
composition that is made of two or more metals.” (c) Intermetallics
are compounds of two or more metals that have a definite
composition and are not considered alloys. (d) If you mix
two metals together and, at the atomic level, they separate into
two or more different compositional phases, you have created
a heterogeneous alloy. (e) Alloys can be formed even if the atoms
that comprise them are rather different in size.