Hey everyone today, we're given the reaction for ethylene and hydroponic acid reacting together to form bromo ethane and were given the overall change in energy and the activation energy for the reaction. Using this information, we're asked to find the activation energy for the reverse reaction. So we know that the change in entropy of the reaction is equal to the energy of the or activation energy of the forward reaction minus the activation energy of the reverse reaction. And we're being asked to solve for the reverse reaction to activation energy. So rearranging and solving for that, we get that the reverse activation energy is equal to the forward activation energy minus the change in energy. So with this in hand we can actually go ahead and solve since we already have these two values, the 219 kg jewels is the activation energy for the gas phase reaction. Forward I read that in blue this is killing jewels minus and the overall change in energy is negative 54 kg joules. So solving, we get a final answer Of kg jewels. Therefore the activation energy of the reverse reaction. He is 273 killer jewels. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

